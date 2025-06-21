QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Balchem by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in Balchem by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. Balchem Corporation has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 14.16%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

