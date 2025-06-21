QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,283,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Expand Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

