QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,839 Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In related news, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,667.60. This trade represents a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $530,800 over the last ninety days.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRP opened at $28.46 on Friday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

