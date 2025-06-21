QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $483,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,885. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,791 shares of company stock worth $46,380,998 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $130.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.