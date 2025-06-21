QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,066 Shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,833,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,913,000 after buying an additional 7,901,522 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 2,407.3% in the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after buying an additional 4,049,439 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,247,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after buying an additional 852,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,974,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

NYSE KT opened at $19.79 on Friday. KT Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

