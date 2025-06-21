QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,873 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $177.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.