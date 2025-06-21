QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 351 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.56.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,360.96. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total transaction of $364,669.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,959. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of F5 stock opened at $287.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.78 and a 200-day moving average of $273.66. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

