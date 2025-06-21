QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 640 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of THC opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $174.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.24.

Get Our Latest Report on THC

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $742,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,984.50. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,461 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $1,035,052.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,249.60. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.