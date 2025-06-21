QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 813 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In other Sabra Healthcare REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,289.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

