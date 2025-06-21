QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $230.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.20. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $234.78.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

