QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

