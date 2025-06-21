QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Brady by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

BRC opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

