QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,005,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of IEFA opened at $80.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.