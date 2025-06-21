QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 375.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $16,745,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 961.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 585,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,337 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.19.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $268.12.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

