QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $100.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.