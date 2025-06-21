QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of International Seaways worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $14,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,043,000 after acquiring an additional 369,145 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 685.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 195,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,428.54. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,721.76. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $378,200. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 2.0%

INSW opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.05. International Seaways Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 14.98%. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

