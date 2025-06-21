QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,585,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 107,397 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $149.29. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

