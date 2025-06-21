QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,515 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. BIP Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

MFG opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

