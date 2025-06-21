QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 68.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 156.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,735.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BYD stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.