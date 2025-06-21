QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,147,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,775,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 7,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 348,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $102.56 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $107.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

