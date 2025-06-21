QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.4%

CG stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

