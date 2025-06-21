QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $951,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

