QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $958,000 Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,835.92. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $43.96 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.