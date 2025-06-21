QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $960,000 Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 125.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ARM by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after purchasing an additional 464,719 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ARM by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,088,000 after buying an additional 860,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,293,000 after buying an additional 133,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ARM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 888,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,644,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ARM by 4,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,774,000 after purchasing an additional 791,392 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra Research raised shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ARM from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $145.04 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.39, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $130.93.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

