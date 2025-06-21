QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPDAI Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FINV. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

PPDAI Group Stock Down 2.5%

FINV stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 19.44%.

PPDAI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPDAI Group Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

