QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,441.89 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,411.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,372. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total value of $3,951,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,035.84. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.