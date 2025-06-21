QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 214.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $293.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $365.23.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.