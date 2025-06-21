QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

