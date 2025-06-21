QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $299,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,046,000 after purchasing an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $485.19 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EME. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.60.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

