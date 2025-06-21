QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,725 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,375,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 436.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $67,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 565,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,222,931.92. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 319,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $9,085,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,434,647.68. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,110. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. UBS Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

