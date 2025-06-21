QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

