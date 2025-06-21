QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Westlake by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Westlake by 6,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Westlake by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Westlake by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Westlake and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.54.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.91. Westlake Corp. has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $153.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

