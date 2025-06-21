QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,430 Shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pearson by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 279,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pearson by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 288,114 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Pearson by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 495,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 285,234 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 200,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pearson by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Up 0.2%

PSO opened at $14.62 on Friday. Pearson, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th.

View Our Latest Report on PSO

Pearson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.