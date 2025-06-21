QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 805 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $176.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.