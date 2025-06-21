QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,170 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. EQT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

