QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 235.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ferrari by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,125,000 after acquiring an additional 594,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,888,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,337 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.4%

RACE stock opened at $458.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.01. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $509.13. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

