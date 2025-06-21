QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,297,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $55.85 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

