QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 1,552.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HRB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.