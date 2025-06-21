QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,769 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 126.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.9%

CALM stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

