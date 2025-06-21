QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,587 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in SkyWest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $1,763,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,311.25. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,515,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,404.32. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKYW

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.