QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $82,299.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,615,745.40. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $41,452.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,157. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,673 shares of company stock valued at $720,412. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

TWST stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.38. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

