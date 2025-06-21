QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,191,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Equinix by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $882.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $862.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $886.05. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.80.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

