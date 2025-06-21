QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 1.2%

Hershey stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.52.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.