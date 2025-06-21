QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $320.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $328.90.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.97, for a total transaction of $70,015.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,529.73. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $81,582.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,431.97. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. TD Cowen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.79.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

