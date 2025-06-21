QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $118,596.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,599.36. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $654,521.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,679.40. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,188 shares of company stock valued at $13,578,866. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $165.96 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

