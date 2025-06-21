Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quad Graphics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 50,517 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quad Graphics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QUAD. Wall Street Zen raised Quad Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.90 target price on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Quad Graphics Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of QUAD opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.43. Quad Graphics, Inc has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.05 million. Quad Graphics had a positive return on equity of 71.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad Graphics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Quad Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

Quad Graphics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.