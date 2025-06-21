Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Textron Q3 Earnings

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

TXT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

NYSE:TXT opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Textron has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $94.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 128.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,416,000 after acquiring an additional 626,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $41,451,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

