Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mission Produce were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 371,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 274,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 80,161 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.2%

AVO opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $40,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,038.66. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.