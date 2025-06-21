Rhumbline Advisers Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,761 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78,853 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 395,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 180,918 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 236,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Down 1.3%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0866 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Articles

