Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3,756.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $687.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetroCity Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

